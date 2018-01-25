James Corden Talks Hosting Grammys Again and What He'll Do Differently

The Late Late Show's James Corden is your host for the 2018 Grammy Awards, marking his second time hosting the ceremony, and he is ready to help viewers celebrate the biggest night in music...swiftly.
No, really. The show is a whopping 3.5 hours long.
"I'm gonna try and do it all a bit quicker, 'cause, you know, it doesn't need to be longer, does it?" he told E! News exclusively.
"I think what we learned last year, is what I felt like perhaps we already knew but it sort of solidified it for us, is that the most important thing as a host of this show is to play the show, is to play this show," he said. "You've got to leave your ego at the door really and you just can't make it all about you. You've just got to...celebrate these great artists. It's not about a host, it's not about who's hosting the Grammys, it's who's performing."
The Grammys will be held at Madison Square Garden, marking the first time in 15 years that the ceremony will take place in New York. Corden had hosted the 2017 Grammy Awards in its longtime home of Los Angeles.
"It's certainly colder," he joked about New York. There's no denying it is a colder experience."
"I think it's gonna be great. I've never been in Madison Square Garden before. I've never set foot in there. I went in yesterday. You can't help but be blown away by the history of that building," he told E! News. "To bring the Grammys to New York for the first time in 15 years, to be lucky enough to host it...if I could tell my 12-year-old self that this would be his life, his head would explode."
The 2018 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.