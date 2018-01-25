James Van Der Beek Shares Sweet Message to Fans After 20 Years of Dawson's Creek

He continued, "Thank you to the Wilmington, North Carolina crew and community who raised us & kept us sane, thank you to the many talented writers and producers who gave of your hearts talents and put up with us."

James then thanked the fans for their support over the years.

"And thank you especially to the fans of the show," he wrote. "It's a funny relationship we have... your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it. And yes, it's true that I haven't seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely), but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you've all reflected back to me over the years... and it's been lovely to witness. So thank you to anyone who's ever expressed appreciation for the work we did - it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart."