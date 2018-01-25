Rita Moreno on SAG Awards Emotional Moment: "I Was Crying"

The audience at this year's SAG Awards made Rita Moreno cry.

Last Sunday night, the iconic star presented her dear friend Morgan Freeman with the lifetime achievement award. But as she walked out on the stage, she was met with a cheerful standing ovation that truly touched her heart.

"Well, I'll tell you something when they started to stand up, I got so emotional. Because honestly, you come out, you expect to do what you're supposed to do, announce the wonders of this wonderful man," she tells E! News. "Look what happens, like a wave it started in the back, and by the time it got to the front, I was crying. It was amazing."

Be sure not to miss the end of the interview, when Moreno adorably squeezes Zuri Hall's cheeks.