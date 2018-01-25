Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Talk Getting Back Together

Better as exes or giving love another shot?

That was the question posed to Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, who came together for a candid conversation on Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley's Coffee Convos podcast.

As the exes continue to co-parent their 4-year-old son Lincoln and Javi finds himself single following a breakup from Briana DeJesus, the reality TV personalities have realized they still have a long way to go even in their friendship.

Javi shared, "I just think that there's a lot of history between us that [neither] one of us will ever let go. Even if we were to try again in the future it wouldn't work because I know the type of person I am and the type of person she is. We argue. It just wouldn't happen."

He admitted it wouldn't be "healthy" to get back together, as Kailyn added, "Javi argues out of passion. Javi is a habitual arguer and a 'never letter goer.'"