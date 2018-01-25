You Can Step Into the World of Fifty Shades Thanks to This New Exhibit

The world of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele is opening its doors to you.

Ahead of the final silver screen chapter to E.L. James' BDSM-inspired love story, Fifty Shades Freed, fans are getting the chance to physically walk into their lives. According to an announcement from Universal Pictures, a pop-up experience—dubbed "Fifty Shades Brought to Life"—will open in Calif. and will be free to the public.

"The world of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele will be brought to life in F I F T Y, a pop-up experience with six artfully designed rooms inspired by the Fifty Shades phenomenon," a press release described. "The immersive installation will feature custom art pieces, along with costumes and props from the film." The only question that remains is: will there be a Red Room of Pain?