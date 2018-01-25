Mila Kunis Gets Hasty Pudding Honor and Helps Announce New Pro-Women Policy

UPDATE: Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group has announced a new policy regarding cast members following a backlash, while Mila Kunis accepted their Woman of the Year award and helped clarify their decision.

__________________

Mila Kunis arrived in freezing Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday to accept the annual Woman of the Year award from Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group and helped them make a surprising announcement over its longstanding tradition of banning women from performing in its shows, following a backlash.

Many people had hoped the actress would refuse the award and boycott the events, or at least speak up against the group's decades-long policy of excluding female collegiate performers. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, instead has male actors perform in drag.

A couple of hours after Kunis arrived, Hasty Pudding Theatricals President Amira T. Weeks announced that the group will accept women at its next round of auditions, breaking with more than 200 years of tradition, the Harvard Crimson reported.

At a Q&A event, Kunis told students and press, "To clarify, not just audition—will be accepted into."

She confirmed the group is committed to casting women. When asked how she feels about it, Kunis said, "I'm here. I wouldn't be here otherwise."

"It wasn't a stipulation. It was just something that to me, was very important," the actress said. "And I think that, to clarify, this is something that this program has always wanted to do. It has nothing to do with me or today. It simply is something that was going to happen inevitably."

"If you're going to ask somebody to not show up, it's a pretty weak stance to take," she said, adding, "Most of Hasty Pudding is women. They are just simply not onstage."

About 20 women had auditioned for this year's Hasty Pudding show in protest. Women on campus had sought to audition for the group for the past three years but none had ever received a callback, the Harvard Crimson said.