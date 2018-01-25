Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have Front Row Seats at the 2018 Grammys

Beyoncé and Jay-Z could be getting the royal treatment at the 2018 Grammy Awards...but will they actually attend?
According to the Grammy seating cards that have already been placed inside New York's Madison Square Garden, Hova and Queen B are expected to sit in the front row.
The power couple hasn't confirmed whether they'll be attending, but after this, all signs seem to be pointing to yes.
First and foremost, Jay is the most nominated artist of the night. He's up for eight nominations, including: Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Album. Needless to say, it's a pretty big night for the rapper, and probably something neither of them would want to miss.
Second, sources tell E! News Bey has been prepping to attend.
"She has been going to SoulCycle almost every morning and working out extra hard to get ready," the insider explained, adding, "She is also rehearsing on a sound stage several times a week. She is very focused when she is there and works extremely hard. There's been no sign of the kids visiting when she is rehearsing. It's all business."
Finally, this would be the perfect opportunity for Bey and Jay to make their first official public appearance as a couple following the birth of their twins, Rumi and Sir, in June.
Both of them have attended red carpet events separately over the past seven months, but they haven't hit the carpet together. They've enjoyed several date nights out and about as well as some parties with friends, but nothing major like this...
What better way for the King and Queen of the music industry to do so than the Grammys!