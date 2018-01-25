Beyoncé and Jay-Z Have Front Row Seats at the 2018 Grammys

Beyoncé and Jay-Z could be getting the royal treatment at the 2018 Grammy Awards...but will they actually attend?

According to the Grammy seating cards that have already been placed inside New York's Madison Square Garden, Hova and Queen B are expected to sit in the front row.

The power couple hasn't confirmed whether they'll be attending, but after this, all signs seem to be pointing to yes.

First and foremost, Jay is the most nominated artist of the night. He's up for eight nominations, including: Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap Album. Needless to say, it's a pretty big night for the rapper, and probably something neither of them would want to miss.