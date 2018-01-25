Reese Witherspoon Jokes She Has "Three Legs" on Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue Cover

Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair
Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair
Reese Witherspoon revealed some surprising news on Thursday...she has three legs!
The Big Little Lies actress appears on the cover of Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue, released Thursday morning, alongside Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot and Robert De Niro. After the cover was revealed, one fan noted that it looks like Reese has more than two legs in the cover photo.
"im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon's got in here, it's been bothering me for the last five minutes," Twitter user @leiascaptain wrote.
Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and More A-List Stars Cover Vanity Fair's 2018 Hollywood Issue
im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon?s got in here, it?s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd— space wifey ? (@leiascaptain) January 25, 2018
Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ?( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018
After seeing the tweet, Reese jokingly replied, "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs."
Her tweet continued, "I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)."
Oprah has 3 hands in this photo. THREE HANDS. Reese: 3 legs. Oprah 3: hands. pic.twitter.com/l7EtCQc6FP— Nichole ??? (@tnwhiskeywoman) January 25, 2018
One Twitter user also noticed that in another photo from the cover shoot it appears that Oprah has three hands. "Oprah has 3 hands in this photo. THREE HANDS. Reese: 3 legs. Oprah 3: hands," @tnwhiskeywoman tweeted Thursday along with a photo that appears to show one of Oprah's hands on her hip, one in front of her and a third hand around Reese's waist.
I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand????????— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 25, 2018
Oprah responded to Reese's tweet on Thursday afternoon, writing, "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand."
As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018
¯\_(?)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error? online?.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz
Vanity Fair also responded to Reese's tweet Thursday, writing, "While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress."
The VF Twitter account also added, "As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error online.)"