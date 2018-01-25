The Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Finally Has a Title & It Is...

We can finally stop referring to it as the untitled Grey's Anatomy spinoff!

After months of speculation as to what the Seattle firehouse-set spinoff might be titled, the stars of the upcoming ABC series took to Twitter to reveal the name of highly-anticipated series. And no, it's not Blaze Anatomy, regardless of how cheesy and awesome that idea sounds.

So, what name did the powers-that-be (aka executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Paris Barclay and showrunner Stacy McKee) land on? Drumroll please...

Station 19, as revealed by all the cast and producers on social media!

Considering the series follows the life-saving adventures (and love lives) of the firefighters at Seattle's Station 19, the title works quite well, wouldn't you say?