The Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Finally Has a Title & It Is...

We can finally stop referring to it as the untitled Grey's Anatomy spinoff!
After months of speculation as to what the Seattle firehouse-set spinoff might be titled, the stars of the upcoming ABC series took to Twitter to reveal the name of highly-anticipated series. And no, it's not Blaze Anatomy, regardless of how cheesy and awesome that idea sounds.
So, what name did the powers-that-be (aka executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Paris Barclay and showrunner Stacy McKee) land on? Drumroll please...
Station 19, as Barclay revealed on his Twitter account!
Considering the series follows the life-saving adventures (and love lives) of the firefighters at Seattle's Station 19, the
Welcome all of them to @STATION19 #greysanatomy spin-off https://t.co/KOU38BU0t8— Paris Barclay (@Harparbar) January 25, 2018
While it did take some time for the producers and ABC to land on a title, star Jason George wasn't too bothered by the delay because, in his mind, it only helped to remind the audience that the new drama is connected to such a beloved series. "Right now everybody just refers to us as the Grey's Anatomy spinoff, which is perfect because it helps remind everybody that we live in the same universe as Grey's Anatomy," he told E! News earlier this month. "And I'm a fan of the show, as well as having been on it, so I'm happy about that."
follows George's Ben Warren as he hangs up his scrubs and embarks on his new career as a firefighter at the firehouse just three blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial. He shares the spotlight with Rosewood alum Jaina Lee Ortiz, who fills the Meredith Grey-like role of Andy Herrera. The show also stars Jay Hayden, Barrett Doss, Okieriete Onaodowan, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Grey Damon, and Miguel Sandoval.
Station 19 debuts with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.