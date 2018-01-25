Drake and Bad Bunny Collaboration Is in the Works

Is everyone ready for a song with Bad Bunny AND Drake? Well, it is happening!

E! News can confirm that the "Soy Peor" rapper and "God's Plan" star hit a Miami studio together last night and they're cooking up a collaboration like no other.

Both Bad Bunny, 23, and Drake, 31, shared separate posts on their Instagram accounts of their big night.

Maybe this project was a long time coming because, in 2017, Bad Bunny and J Balvin released "Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola" which included a Drake reference.

In Spanish, Bad Bunny says, "I feel sorry for Casper, but J.Lo is leaving with Drake."

Yep, he said that!