Ranking the 20 Most Iconic Grammys Looks Ever, According to You!

The votes are in!

We asked you to pick your favorite Grammys red carpet looks of all time and the results do not disappoint.

Fierce fashionistas and music icons like Britney Spears, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Carrie Underwood and Madonna all made the cut for their memorable and head-turning high fashion ensembles from years past. But which diva really hit a high note and came out on top at the No. 1 spot with the hottest look ever?

Scroll down to see your fan-approved ranking of the top 20 most iconic Grammy Awards looks ever. Was your favorite look voted the winner?