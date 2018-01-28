Ranking the 20 Most Iconic Grammys Looks Ever, According to You!

The votes are in!
We asked you to pick your favorite Grammys red carpet looks of all time and the results do not disappoint.
Fierce fashionistas and music icons like Britney Spears, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Carrie Underwood and Madonna all made the cut for their memorable and head-turning high fashion ensembles from years past. But which diva really hit a high note and came out on top at the No. 1 spot with the hottest look ever?
Scroll down to see your fan-approved ranking of the top 20 most iconic Grammy Awards looks ever. Was your favorite look voted the winner?
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2016: Janelle Monae in Jean Paul Gaultier Top & Skirt
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2016: Ariana Grande in Red Ramona Keveza Gown
Getty Images
2002: Lil' Kim in Red Leather & Motorcycle Helmet
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013: Beyoncé in Black & White Osman Jumpsuit
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013: Florence Welch in Green Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
2016: Lady Gaga in Blue Marc Jacobs Dress
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
2017: Céline Dion in Green Zuhair Murad Dress
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS
2015: Sia in Giorgio Armani Prive Jacket & Wig
Steven Tackeff/ZUMApress.com
2001: Destiny's Child in Matching Green Dresses
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2012: Katy Perry in Powder Blue Elie Saab Dress
Getty Images
2001: Christina Aguilera in Pink Lace Dress
KMazur/Getty Images
2001: Toni Braxton in White Richard Tyler Dress
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012: Carrie Underwood in White Gomez-Gracia Gown
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS
2016: Taylor Swift in Versace Top & Pink Skirt
Getty Images
1999: Madonna in Jean Paul Gaultier Kimono
Getty Images
2010: Lady Gaga in Giorgio Armani Space Dress
Getty Images
2000: Britney Spears in White Randolph Duke Gown
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2015: Rihanna in Pink Giambattista Valli Couture Gown
Getty Images
2013: Rihanna in Red Azzedine Alaïa Gown
Getty Images
2000: Jennifer Lopez in Green Versace Dress
