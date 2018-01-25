Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested for Armed Robbery

Disney star Adam Hicks was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of armed robbery.

The 25-year-old actor, who starred on the Disney XD shows Zeke and Luther and Pair of Kings as well as in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth, and Danni Tamburro, a 23-year-old actress were detained at 2 p.m. in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. A police spokesperson told E! News that officers arrested the two for several armed robberies in the city. Bail was set at $350,000 for each.

Hicks and Tamburro appear to be a couple, based on photos the two have posted on social media in recent months. They remain in jail as of Thursday morning and have not commented on their arrests. Both are due to appear in court on Friday.