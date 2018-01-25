Disney Star Adam Hicks Arrested for Armed Robbery

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 10:14 AM

Adam Hicks

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Disney star Adam Hicks was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of armed robbery.

The 25-year-old actor, who starred on the Disney XD shows Zeke and Luther and Pair of Kings as well as in the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth, and Danni Tamburro, a 23-year-old actress were detained at 2 p.m. in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. A police spokesperson told E! News that officers arrested the two for several armed robberies in the city. Bail was set at $350,000 for each.

Hicks and Tamburro appear to be a couple, based on photos the two have posted on social media in recent months. They remain in jail as of Thursday morning and have not commented on their arrests. Both are due to appear in court on Friday.

A post shared by Danni Tamburro (@dannishea) on

??Thanks my love?? @adamhickslive

A post shared by Danni Tamburro (@dannishea) on

NBC News said Hicks allegedly committed three robberies over a two-hour period on Wednesday morning and that one of the victims reported that a gun was used to demand cash, jewelry and cell phones.

 

Records also show Hicks was arrested twice before in the Los Angeles area, in July and in September 2017. TMZ said the first arrest was for allegedly firing a gun, while the second was for battery, and that prosecutors rejected both cases due to insufficient evidence. Tamburro has no prior arrests in Los Angeles on her record.

