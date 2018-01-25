Oprah Winfrey Enthusiastically Demonstrates How to Clean Up Dog Poop Stains

You're going to wish you got as excited about anything as Oprah Winfrey is about cleaning up dog poop.

That's right: the Oprah Winfrey—media maven, overall icon and car giveaway enthusiast—is also a master at the art of cleaning dog feces stains. In honor of Vanity Fair's "Secret Talent Theater," the master took fans behind the scenes as she got to work.

"I've had to learn this secret talent over the years because I've had 21 dogs and no matter how well-trained they are, accidents happen," she said. "The truth of the matter is nobody wants to clean up your dog's poop, so I always like to do that myself."

While she didn't have real poop on hand, Winfrey poured gravy as a substitute for a diarrhea effect on a piece of fuzzy carpet. First step: club soda.