Justin Timberlake Drops "Say Something" Video With Chris Stapleton

Justin Timberlake just released his new track with Chris Stapleton.
The 36-year-old singer dropped the music video for his new song "Say Something" on Thursday, the latest song off on his upcoming album Man of the Woods. In the six-minute video, directed by La Blogothèque, we see Timberlake pick up his guitar and walk through the Bradbury Building to meet up with Stapleton. The duo then sings together as they have a jam session in the building. There's also a 60-person choir!
"Sometimes the greatest way to say something, is to say nothing at all," Timberlake and Stapleton sing together on the new track.
La Blogothèque shared details about the video on Thursday after it was released, telling Instagram followers, "17 musicians, a 60 people choir, 5 floors, 2 elevators, 1 camera and so many microphones: it's @justintimberlake and @chrisstapleton new video clip, shot live by La Blogothèque at the amazing Bradbury Building in Los Angeles."
Before the song and video were released, Stapleton tweeted on Wednesday, "Proud to be a part of this my friend @jtimberlake #saysomething."
Timberlake's album Man of the Woods is set to be released on Feb. 2, just two days before he performs during halftime at the 2018 Super Bowl!
