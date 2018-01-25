Ranking the Real Housewives: Where Does New Jersey Newbie Margaret Josephs Ranks Among All 103?

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 9:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, RHONJ

Teresa Giudice Has Some Strong Words About Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita Possibly Rejoining RHONJ

Alexa Bliss Unleashes Fidget Spinners on the "Total Divas"

Taylor Kitsch Misses Rocking a Mullet for David Koresh Role

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs, RHONJ

Bravo

Now that the reunion's over, it's time for the ranking!

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey's bumpy season eight (almost) completely in the real-view mirror, and we've seen all of newbie Margaret Joseph's first year performance, the time is right to add her to our official ranking of every single Real Housewife ever. And with the tally of Bravolebrities in the franchise swelling to 103, it takes quite a bit to stand out.

In her first season, Margaret did delivered the goods, however. She proved she had wit, which is always a plus in our books, and she was willing to do battle with Siggy Flicker, who, amid cries of a "bad edit," had a steep fall from grace in her second, and ultimately, final season on the show.

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

But was Margaret's performance this season strong enough to make her a true rival for the titans of our beloved franchise? Should NeNe Leakes, Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Vanderpump and the rest be worried? You're going to have to click through our updated gallery ranking of all 103 Real Housewives to find that out!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Reunion Secrets Revealed airs Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Real Housewives , Bravo , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.