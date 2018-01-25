Elle King Celebrates Her Wedding Anniversary After Years of Drama

It looks like Elle King has rekindled an old flame.
The "Ex's & Oh's" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her two year anniversary with her formerly estranged husband Andrew Ferguson.
"2 yrs," she wrote alongside a picture of cupcakes decorated with photos of the couple.
King confirmed the two got back together in December when she shared a picture of her and Ferguson posing cheek to cheek with tears in their eyes.
"Goodbyes suck," she wrote on Instagram. "Truth is, you can only postpone your flight so many times before you have to play a New Year's Eve show. But sometimes goodbyes are a blessing. Like the big ass SMELL YA LATER I'm giving to 2017!! I look forward to a new stage of my marriage in 2018. Not just forgiveness from each other, but moving the f--k on from it."
She then addressed her followers about their decision to reunite.
"Dearest friends and loved ones, sometimes you have to drop the f--king bullsh-t you're so desperately hanging on to. Your grudges, your wounds and battle scars from childhood, your first, and very rough year of marriage, put on your big girl panties or big boy whitey tighties, or both, look at yourself, find YOUR OWN FAULTS. Stop pointing your finger...that's just gonna make your hand tired after a while," part of her post read. "This year tore me to f--king shreds. But I'm not lugging that heavy weight into this beautiful gift of a new fresh blooming year that's just around the corner. You're allowed to begin again. You're allowed to be happy. People told me not to post...so I of course am going to post. Thank you to kind souls who understand and give support without judgement. Fergie and I are only human."
At the end of the post, she addressed her haters on social media and expressed her love for Ferguson.
"To the people who have negative things to say, well you're irrelevant and social media is nothing. Just an empty bottomless pit of home decor, weight loss advertisements, and false ideas of what people tell you the world is or should be," she wrote. "Make your own mold. Make your own standard of beauty. Write your own love story. F--k anyone that doesn't celebrate kindness and love. At the end of the day love is what we live for. And Christmas presents. We f--king live for Christmas presents. I love you fergie. I can't wait to share my new record with the world! Bring on the new year!"
Speaking of Christmas presents, King gifted Ferguson with the greatest surprise of all when she flew to Glasgow to celebrate the holiday with him. She shared a video of him reacting to the surprise on Instagram earlier this month.
"I traveled over 15 hours to Glasgow. Told no one. I just showed up at his door for Christmas," she captioned the video on Instagram. "2018 is going to be all about family, whatever the definition of family may be, my family is pretty great. Thankful love you @greatescapeglasgow."
King and Ferguson secretly tied the knot Feb. 4, 2016 after meeting for the first time three weeks prior. In April of that year, the couple planned to have another wedding in Scotland; however, it never occurred. Then in May, King revealed she and Ferguson had separated. The breakup took place after he was arrested for domestic violence.
On Nov. 24, King revealed Ferguson had been working on getting sober and had reached his 10-month mark.
"Somebody smart told me that every day should be national grateful day. Not just thanksgiving," she wrote. "I just want to say that I am grateful to have made it through this year. And the guy I married is 10 months sober today. I'm proud of him setting a good example. I know I'm no example for anybody, but I am trying to walk the walk of what I hope to receive from the world in my life. I'm grateful for forgiveness and new beginnings. I'm proud of you Ferg, 10 months is a long time to be sober and I'm grateful for you being alive."
Here's to a new year with new beginnings.
