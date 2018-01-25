Teresa Giudice Has Some Strong Words About Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita Possibly Rejoining RHONJ

As is tradition, once a Real Housewives show wraps up its reunion, all eyes turn to the season ahead. For The Real Housewives of New Jersey season nine, that could mean an infusion of new (or familiar) faces. Siggy Flicker already announced her exit, claiming she got a bad edit, and rumors are already swirling that the Garden State series could be bringing back original cast members Caroline Manzon and Jacqueline Laurita to shake things up.

"Maybe if they both come back it's because they need the money," Teresa Giudice told E! News. "But, I mean, whatever, bring it on. I could give two s—ts if they come back. Do I want to reconcile being friends with them again? No. They're both evil people and I really don't want anything to do with evil people. I don't, but if I have to give them a piece of my mind I will."