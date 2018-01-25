Oprah Winfrey Confirms She Will Not Run for President: "I Don't Have the DNA for It"

Such criticism might have bothered Winfrey in the past—but not today. Now that she's in her 60s, Winfrey isn't fazed by what her haters say. "You take no s--t. None. Not a bit. In your 40s you want to say you take no shit, but you still do. In your 60s you take none," she says. "There's both a quickening and a calming—there's a sense that you don't have as much time on earth as you once did...People coming with anything less than what is the truth or authentic? Don't even try."

Of course, Winfrey has thought a lot about current political and cultural climate. "Everything that's happened has brought us to this point in time. We've been working our way through a lot of repressed pain, anger, shame, and disappointment," she says. "And we weren't honoring our own voices. Now we're here, and it took Harvey Weinstein to burst that door wide open. But Harvey [Weinstein] wasn't the first one. It was Bill Cosby before him, and Bill O'Reilly before him. It's just fascinating to me because I always try to look at things from thousands of feet above…" As more people come forward about sexism and sexual assault, she says, "It has seared into the consciousness a level of awareness that was not there before. That's the most important thing to me. When Reese Witherspoon can tell her story at the same time as a farm worker in Iowa or a factory worked in Alabama, it says to a person, 'Oh well, I've been putting up with that asshole supervisor for all these years. Maybe it's time for me to do something too.'"