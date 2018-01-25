Aly Raisman Reacts to Larry Nassar's Sentencing: "He Deserves to Suffer"

Ever since Raisman accused Nassar of sexual abuse in November, she's continued to speak out about the former doctor and the aforementioned organizations. During the sentencing, Raisman read a powerful victim-pact statement in which she addressed Nassar directly and vowed to continue to be a voice for survivors.

As a two-time Olympian, Raisman is used to having the world's eyes on her. In fact, she said she "almost felt like I was going to compete" when she spoke in the courtroom.

"In that moment, I blocked out everything," she said. "I forgot that people were watching me. I forgot the media was over there. I forgot that Larry was right there. And I just spoke, and I felt like I really had to be strong. I feel a responsibility."

Still, it looks like the courtroom experience took a toll on Raisman, both physically and emotionally.

"But after, I will be honest, I was sick," the athlete continued. "I almost passed out. I had the worst headache for hours. Even since then, I still don't feel good now. It's hard to put into words, but it makes me literally sick all the stress and the trauma of everything. But for that moment, I had to be strong. But I'm very, very exhausted from it."