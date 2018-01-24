Stars Encouraged to Wear White Roses at the 2018 Grammy Awards for Time's Up Movement

The Time's Up initiative will continue to empower at the 2018 Grammy Awards this Sunday.

Similar to the 2018 Golden Globes, during which stars wore all black to protest sexual harassment and inequality, celebrities who attend the Grammy Awards are now being encouraged to wear white roses to continue spreading the message.

A group dubbed the Voices in Entertainment joined together to pen a letter to their "brothers and sisters in music," writing, "As we are inspired by the #timesup campaign, we are encouraging the artists that we work with and our colleagues attending the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City to wear a white rose to the ceremony on Sunday, January 28th. We choose the white rose because historically it stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."