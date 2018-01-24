Chris Pratt Is ''Missing'' His Son Jack While Enjoying Life on the Farm

Chris Pratt is lonesome tonight...

Amid his divorce, the father of one is definitely in touch with his feelings—namely that he's missing his son Jack Pratt, whose mother, Anna Faris, he split from in July.

On Wednesday, Pratt, who filed for divorce from the Mom star in December, took to Instagram to post a video of him and his son on his farm with a lengthy caption.

"Livin' that #farmlife Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island," wrote the star, who previously said on Insta that his son "loves" farm life.

Despite missing his little guy, the 38-year-old said he was grateful for where he was and wanted to help others who may feel overwhelmed.

"I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world," he wrote. "Just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep."