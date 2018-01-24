Jesse Williams' Ex Says He Violated Custody Order by Introducing Kids to His Girlfriend

Jesse Williams' estranged wife Aryn Drakelee-Williams wants a more consistent schedule for their two kids, Maceo Williams and Sadie Williams.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Aryn states that her Grey's Anatomy star ex has "failed to follow the current custody orders." She also goes on to state that Jesse has "introduced the children to his girlfriend," whose name isn't mentioned in the documents.

According to Aryn, this action would be a violation of the former couple's custody order which states "that neither parent will introduce the children to a boyfriend/girlfriend until the relationship has endured at least six months."