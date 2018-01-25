Kat Graham Introduces the New Off-the-Shoulder Jacket Trend

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jan. 25, 2018 5:05 AM

Kat Graham, Dare to Wear

Timur Emek/GC Images

Just when we thought the over-the-shoulder denim jacket was over, Kat Graham breathes new life into the trend. 

The Vampire Diaries star was spotted on the streets of Paris Fashion Week, wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress to attend the show. She complemented the look with a Gucci bag. However, all we could see was the kimono-like coat she wore to keep warm. It wasn't the fact that the robe was multi-textured or multi-colored that caught our eye, it was the way the actress and singer styled it, draping it over one shoulder, only to leave the other exposed. The garment's thick, sage-green belt tied the whole look together above the chest, acting almost like a statement necklace rather than a wrap. 

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring 2018

Kat just inspired a fresh, new way to wear a classic piece that may only be reserved for the bedroom. To edge up the look, opt for a kimono in an abstract print, rather than florals, and pair it with a simple, strapless LBD so that only a peek of skin shows. For a more casual take, try a strapless top with leggings or skinny jeans. Because kimonos tend to be long, high heels will lengthen the look. 

Ready to try this daring look yourself? Shop options at every price point below. 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Kimono

H&M

Patterned Kimono Jacket, $39.99

ESC: Kimono

Plum Pretty Sugar

Floral Print Kimono Robe, $60

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Kimono

Topshop

Floral Kimono by YAS, $125

ESC: Kimono

Dodo Bar Or

Embellished Lace-Trimmed Cotton-Jacquard Kimono, Was $415, Now $168 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Kimono

Elizabeth & James

Drew Floral Kimono, $425

ESC: Kimono

Borgo De Nor

Raquel Weed-Print Crepe de Chine Kimono Dress, Was $622, Now $435

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

