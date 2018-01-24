WAGS Atlanta's Niche Caldwell Gets Back on the Runway and Kaylin Jurrjens Convinces Brandi Rhodes to Take an Improv Class

Ariel Anderson is trying her best to get her mom and sister to take her seriously as a business woman. "I have tried to give Ariel more responsibility at the dance studio, but for whatever reason, she drops the ball," Kierra Douglas explains.

Ariel may understand where her mom and sister's reservations come from, but she's tired of them not trusting her. Especially when it comes to the way her mom views her. "You want me to live up to all of Kierra's accomplishments. I don't want to live up to her accomplishments," Ariel shares with her mom in a heartfelt conversation. "I want to not be only Kierra's little sister."

If they're not going to give her the responsibility she wants at the studio, then she's just going to have to find it elswhere. Ariel reveals that she has some plans to start a talent agency of her own, and she's going to show everyone what she's made of.