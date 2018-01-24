Logan Paul Releases Suicide Prevention Video After ''Suicide Forest'' Controversy

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jay-Z, Jay Z, Beyonce, Grammys Candids

All the Times Beyoncé and Jay-Z Looked Crazy in Love at the Grammys

Kylie Jenner Instagram, 600

How Kylie Jenner's Disappearance From the Public Eye Boosted Her Popularity

Grammy Statuette Statue

Stars Encouraged to Wear White Roses at the 2018 Grammy Awards for Time's Up Movement

A mere 21 days after signing off the Interwebs to take some time "to reflect" after the fallout from his widely panned "Suicide Forest" video, Logan Paul is back with a new vlog.

In his last vlog, he was accused of making light of suicide and those who chose to take their own lives. But in the YouTuber's new seven-minute video, Be Here Tomorrow, Paul aims to educate and illuminate both himself and others on how they can help those who are silently struggling.

As a result of his "Suicide Forest" video, Paul was criticized heavily in the media, lost a film role and was removed from Google Preferred. However, in Wednesday's somber video, Paul puts his money where his mouth is, committing to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations.

The video, which is certainly a change for the goofy social media star, opens with a retelling of a suicide attempt from a man named Kevin Hines, who jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge 17 years ago and survived. Speaking to a solemn Paul, Hines recounts that the moment he jumped from the bridge he instantly wanted to live.

From there, Paul goes on to learn more about the decision that an estimated 800,000 people worldwide choose to take every year.

 

 

Read

Logan Paul Addresses Public Backlash: ''Everyone Deserves Second Chances, Bro''

Logan Paul

David Livingston/Getty Images

"I know I’ve made mistakes," says the 22-year-old in the serious video. "I know I’ve let people down."

Paul, who has kept silent publicly since he apologized for posting the vlog on Jan. 3, sits down with Dr. John Draper, the director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and learns about different ways he can help those contemplating the decision that can't be undone.

In the vid, Paul details a 5-step plan to help others: Step 1: Ask yourself, ask others, "Are you thinking about suicide?" Step 2: Listen. Step 3: Be there for them. Step 4: Help them connect. Step 5: Check in on them. Show them that you care.

Draper explains that they are taking greatly pains to speak to those who tried to commit suicide and were unsuccessful, instead of focus on those who killed themselves. 

The vlog concludes with a promise from Paul to his viewers, "It’s time to start a new chapter in my life as I continue to educate both myself and others on suicide. I’m humbled and thankful to say this is just the beginning."

The video has over 800K views in a matter of hours. But only time will tell if Logan's perspective has changed...

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ YouTube , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.