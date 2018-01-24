Larry Nassar Receives 40 to 175 Year Sentence For Sexual Abuse: "I've Just Signed Your Death Warrant"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 6:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jay-Z, Jay Z, Beyonce, Grammys Candids

All the Times Beyoncé and Jay-Z Looked Crazy in Love at the Grammys

Kylie Jenner Instagram, 600

How Kylie Jenner's Disappearance From the Public Eye Boosted Her Popularity

Grammy Statuette Statue

Stars Encouraged to Wear White Roses at the 2018 Grammy Awards for Time's Up Movement

Justice has finally been served. 

On Wednesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Mich. sentenced former U.S.A Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing girls under the guise of medical treatment. 

Over 150 survivors came forward and delivered impact statements or had them read by the court, including gymnasts Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber. Judge Aquilina may have summed up the gravity of the situation best when she delivered the final sentence to the court. "I've just signed your death warrant," she told the disgraced doctor. 

Watch

Simone Biles Claims She Was Sexually Abused by Larry Nassar

Get the full details by watching the clip above. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Top Stories , Jail , Legal
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.