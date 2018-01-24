5 Times Larry Nassar Got Called Out by Judge Aquilina

She drew gasps as she read aloud from a letter Nassar wrote to her after his plea, in which he claimed he was a "good doctor" who was manipulated into pleading guilty and accused the victims of fabricating claims to gain money and fame. He wrote, "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

Here are five of the judge's biggest burns:

1. "Would you like to withdraw your plea?" the judge then asked.

"No your honor," Nassar replied.

"Because you are guilty, aren't you?" Aquilina said.

2. The judge said she has five children and two dogs and told Nassar, "I wouldn't send my dogs to you, sir."

3. The judge told Nassar that his letter "tells me you still don't get it."