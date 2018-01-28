Grammy Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Justin Hurwitz, "Another Day of Sun"
Jorge Calandrelli, "Every Time We Say Goodbye"
Joel McNeely, "I Like Myself"
Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, "I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York"
WINNER: Randy Newman, "Putin"
Best Recording Package
WINNER: Magín Día, El Orisha De La Rosa
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
WINNER: Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)
The National, Sleep Well Beast
Jonathan Coulton, Solid State
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)
Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light
WINNER: Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition
Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares
Best Album Notes
Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth
Various Artists, Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition
Richard Dowling, The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin
Various Artists, Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute
WINNER: Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings
Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams
Best Historical Album
Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta
WINNER: Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955
Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein - The Composer
Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa
Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where
Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?
Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion
Perfume Genius, No Shape
WINNER: Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Best Remixed Recording
Loleatta Holloway, "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)"
Bobby Rush, "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)"
Kehlani, "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)"
The xx, "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)"
WINNER: Depeche Mode, "You Move (Latroit Remix)"
Best Surround Sound Album
WINNER: Jane Ira Bloom, Early Americans
Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man
Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love
Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale, Tyberg: Masses
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Gary Call, Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs
Morten Lindberg, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man
Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
WINNER: Mark Donahue, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
John Newton, Tyberg: Masses