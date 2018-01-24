Meryl Streep Joins Big Little Lies Season 2

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 1:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Hollywood Celeb Cheating Scandals

8 Times Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Are Couple Goals

Jesse Williams, Aryn Drakelee-Williams

Jesse Williams' Ex Says He Violated Custody Order by Introducing Kids to His Girlfriend

Meryl Streep, Pre-2017 Oscars Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Women In Film

How will Big Little Lies top season one, a season that garnered huge ratings and awards ranging from Golden Globes to Emmys and everything in between? With Meryl Streep.

Yep, according to The Hollywood Reporter the Oscar winner will star in season two of HBO's Big Little Lies opposite stars and executive producers Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother to Alexander Skarsgard's Perry Wright. Viewers will remember Skarsgård's Perry, the abusive husband to Kidman's Celeste, died at the end of season one after a confrontation with the characters portrayed by Kidman, Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz.

Photos

Everything We Know About Big Little Lies Season 2

TVLine previously reported Skarsgård would appear in some capacity in season two. Flashbacks, anyone?

Story developing…

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meryl Streep , Big Little Lies , Entertainment , Top Stories , TV , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.