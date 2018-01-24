Danny DeVito Splashes in a Pool of Chocolate in This Bizarre M&M's Super Bowl Ad

In the next frame, DeVito starts covering himself with the chocolate as the ad teases the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. "@SuperBowl LII is going to be extra chocolatey this year. Check out a sneak peek! @mmschocolate #MMSuperBowlLII #SBLII," the actor tweeted.

"I might have to watch the super bowl now," one fan tweeted back.

The star is not the only one to flex his acting muscles for a Super Bowl ad. Earlier today, David Schwimmer appeared in four rough cut videos for Skittles, in which he appeared as several different eccentric characters. As an added twist, only one person will get to see the final Super Bowl cut.