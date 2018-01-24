Teresa Giudice Previews Her Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion Showdown With Kim DePaola

Kim DePaola clearly didn't listen to Teresa Giudice's tagline, "If you're not about the namaste, get the hell out of my way."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's reunion concludes tonight with the showdown everyone has been waiting for: Teresa vs. Kim D., who joined the ladies on the couch at the end of last week's episode, and it's safe to say their encounter is definitely not about the namaste.

"She is trying to defame me and she is putting out false accusations about me and my husband, and I gave her a piece of my mind," Teresa tells E! News of tonight's highly anticipated confrontation, which comes after Kim. D. accused Teresa of cheating on her husband, Joe Giudice. "It's wrong what she's doing. Listen, she likes it dish it out, I can give it right back to her."