Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Life: Private Jets, Kanye West Concerts, Front Row With Kim Kardashian & More Perks!

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh

The life of a Kardashian kid is no doubt a fabulous one. Now that little Chicago West has joined the crew, she's bound to get spoiled with all the luxe benefits that come with being a member of the family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate on Jan. 15. So, we'll have to wait to fawn over some of Chicago's major moments and firsts. In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the fabulous perks we can expect little Chi to enjoy.

From sitting front row at Kanye's concerts and being all-dolled-up in Kim's KKW Beauty and Kyle Jenner's Lip Kits, Chicago West is going to be living the high life (literally...in a private jet!).

Go ahead, indulge yourself and check out some of the many privileges Chicago West is likely to enjoy.

Photos

Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Life

Kim Kardashian, North West

AKM-GSI

She'll Be Born Into Fashion

Chicago West was born to be a little fashionista. With hand-me-downs from her big sister, North, she's bound to be rocking amazing sequined gowns like this one.

North West, Kim Kardashian, Kardashians

Instagram

She'll Get The Most Lavish Baptism

With Kim and fam making it all the way to Jerusalem for North's baptism, you can bet Chicago West's holy moment won't be one to miss.

Kanye West, North West, Instagram

Instagram

She'll Be A Studio Sensation

Chicago West will be a regular in the studio and may even get the chance to lay down some tracks.

ESC: Khloe Kardashian, Denim

Good American

She'll Be Rocking Good American's Finest

Chicago West will be dressed head-to-toe in Good American's finest denim, thanks to aunt KoKo!

North West, Kylie Jenner, Lip Kit

Snapchat

She'll Be A Makeup Pro

With all of Kylie's lip kits at her disposal, Chi is sure to become a little makeup guru.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Katy Perry

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian

She'll Get To Hang With Big Stars

Chicago West will have an all-access pass to some of the biggest stars, including Katy Perry.

North West, 4th Birthday Party

Daphne Joy / Snapchat

She'll Be The Queen of Themed Birthday Parties

It won't be long before Chicago West is topping the themed birthday parties her sister North and cousin Penelope have enjoyed.

Kanye West, North West, Throwback, Father's Day 2017

Instagram

She'll Get To Ride In Private Jets

When it comes to travel, you can bet Chicago West will be flying private.

ESC: Instagram Beauty Flatlay

Instagram

She'll Always Have KKW Beauty First

Chicago West will always have first dibs on her mom's beauty line, KKW Beauty.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Snapchat

Snapchat

She'll Be Front Row At Yeezy Concerts

Front row and center! Where else would you expect to find Chicago West at one of her dad's concerts?

Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Yeezy, NYFW

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy

She'll Get The Top Spot At Yeezy Shows

Let's face it, Chicago West will most likely be the next muse for Yeezy Season 7. On top of sitting front row next to Vogue editor, Anna Wintour, you may even see Chi strutting her stuff down the runway.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

She'll Star In The Kardashian Khristmas Kard

Chicago West is sure to be the star of the next Kardashian Khristmas kard.

Kim Kardashian, Disneyland

Instagram

She'll Be A Disneyland VIP

On top of being a real life princess, Chicago West will have the chance to meet all of Disneyland's finest characters in the flesh!

North West, Car

Instagram

She'll Be Cruising In Her First Car

Chicago West may not have her license yet, but that won't stop this little diva from having her very first car.

Kim Kardashian, Mermaids, Instagram

Instagram

She'll Get To Be a Mermaid For a Day

Chicago West will get the chance to live out her wildest dreams, like becoming a mermaid for a day!

