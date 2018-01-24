Elsa Pataky Says Husband Chris Hemsworth Was "Very Young to Be Starting a Family"

Here's a Hollywood couple that makes it work on their terms!

Elsa Pataky,41, and Chris Hemsworth,34, live a seemingly quite life full of everyday adventures with their daughter India Rose, 5, and their twin sons Tristan and Sasha,3.

The Spanish actress is now opening up to Elle Australia about her marriage and life with the Thor star.

During an interview in the rolling hills of Byron Bay, the star got candid about how having children and a family changed her.

"It's interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids, and suddenly your career isn't as important, and you don't appreciate it as much, and you just think, 'What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this, and now I don't know if I really want it?'

"It's unfair in a way because I don't think men go through that. But when you become a mum, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot. You mature, you see life differently and learn so many things," she says.