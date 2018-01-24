Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced to 40 to 175 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse

Before learning the sentence, Nassar addressed the court, telling survivors, "Your words these past several days...have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core."

As he continued, attempting to turn around and address those sitting behind him, "I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain trauma and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling. There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest of my days."

"Sir, I hope that's true," Judge Aquilina responded. "I hope you are shaken to your core because your victims are shaken to their core." The judge, who read excerpts from a letter sent by Nassar in court, also called for further investigation.

Earlier in the week, Nassar expressed concern over having to sit and listen to dozens of the survivors' statements in court in a six page single-spaced letter, claiming the judge had turned the sentencing into a "media circus."

"Spending four or five days listening to them is significantly minor considering the hours of pleasure you had at their expense and ruining their lives," Judge Aquilina retorted, per NBC News.