Serena Williams Will Return to Competitive Tennis 5 Months After Giving Birth

Serena Williams is headed for the tennis court again.

The tennis champion is scheduled to return to the Fed Cup along with her sister, pro Venus Williams, to compete against the Netherlands in North Carolina on Feb. 10 and 11, ESPN reported. Williams' return to the game comes five months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

After revealing her pregnancy, the expectant star confirmed she would sit out the rest of the 2017 tennis season and return to the court in the new year. However, the new mom faced a loss at an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi in December 2017 and then withdrew from the Australian Open in 2017.

"After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I'm not where I personally want to be," Williams wrote in a statement posted to her Snapchat. "My coach and team always said 'Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.' With that being said I am disappointed to say I've decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year."