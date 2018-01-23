Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin Reacts to Kailyn Lowry's Plastic Surgery Decision

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv
Kailyn Lowry is saying no to plastic surgery.
Earlier today, the Teen Mom 2 star took to social media and confirmed she was scheduled to go under the knife. With further thought, however, the mother of three decided to change her plans.
"I won't lie to y'all, I came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery, I decided I don't want to go through with it," Kailyn shared with her Twitter followers. "When I get home, I'll use the money I was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out."
She added, "Damned if I do and damned if I don't."
Soon after sharing the news, Kailyn received encouragement from fans and followers including co-star Chelsea Houska. In fact, her ex-husband Javi Marroquin was very supportive of the decision as well.
"I'm super proud of her for making that decision!" he shared with E! News exclusively. "I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end."
Kailyn and Javi share one son together. They have documented the ups and downs of their relationship on TV including a stint on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars before ultimately deciding to focus on co-parenting.
While Kailyn opted out of getting plastic surgery, the MTV reality star and Hustle and Heart author has been open about going under the knife to get work done.
In January 2016, Kailyn and castmate Briana DeJesus traveled to Miami for an operation performed by Dr. Michael Salzhauer—a.k.a. Dr. Miami.
Javi would also defend his then-wife's decision in a message on Twitter. "Whatever is going to make her happy, then I ride with her," he wrote. "Feel better babe."