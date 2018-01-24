A Look Back at Rihanna's Grammy Outfits Through the Years

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 6:00 AM

The 2018 Grammys are getting ready to rock you!

But other than killer collabs and who's gonna win, what we care most about is fashion! And there's no star who crushes on the carpet (and on the stage) quite like eight-time Grammy winner Ms. Rihanna.

From her poufy pink Giambattista Valli creation in 2015 to the cobalt blue Zac Posen dress in 2008, Rih's wild style has slayed the red carpet for over a decade. 

The 60th annual Grammy Awards show, which will be hosted by James Corden for the second year in a row, is moving from the Staples Center in L.A. to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's been 15 years since the venue last hosted to the annual event.

What will BadGal Riri wear for the celebration of style and music this Sunday? Tune in to find out!

But before that take a look at Rihanna's many Grammy outfits over the years...

Photos

20 Years of Grammy New Artist Winners

Rihanna, 2007 Grammy Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2007

The singer made a style statement at her first Grammys when she wore a green, one-shoulder Roberto Cavalli gown.

Rihanna, 2008 Grammy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2008

"Umbrella"-era Rih opted for a short blue Zac Posen dress and short hair.

Rihanna, 2010 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2010

Eight years ago, the bad gal wore a high-collared, glittering Elie Saab frock.

Rihanna, 2011 Grammy Awards

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2011

Who could forget the sheer madness when a red-headed Rihanna arrived see-through Jean Paul Gaultier gown at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards on February 13, 2011.

Rihanna, 2012 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2012

On February 12, 2012, Rihanna turned up the sexy at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards with a black dress that she designed with Giorgio Armani. 

Rihanna, 2013 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2013

Rihanna slayed the the 2013 Grammys in this sheer, red Azzedine Alaia gown.

Rihanna, 2015 Grammy Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2015

The "Diamond" singer had all eyes on her when she took over the red carpet in a hot pink Giambattista Valli creation.

Rihanna, 2017 Grammy Awards, Arrivals

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for FIJI Water

2017

The singer opted for a glittering orange crop top that showcased her midriff tattoo and black ball gown skirt by Armani Prive.

As for the show, Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six.

"I'm inspired by this year's nominees and the incredible talent each possesses," Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said. "Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture."

CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

