Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Video of Baby Haley Taking Her First Steps

Today anchor Hoda Kotb stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a sweet update on her almost 1-year-old daughter, who she adopted in February 2017. Turns out Haley is hitting all her milestones and just recently started walking!
Lucky for fans, Hoda came prepared with a video of the precious toddler taking some of her first steps. As the TV personality put it, "One day, seriously, she took a nap, woke up and started walking. I didn't even know when it happened or how it happened. She was like, ‘Ok, bye!'"
"And then that was it," Kotb, 53, added. "She was just toddling around. They take a nap, they wake up and the Frankenstein walk starts!"
Hoda is the first to admit that motherhood has completely transformed her outlook on life, telling Ellen DeGenres that little Haley "changed everything." She shared, "I would take my worst day, the day when everything's falling apart since Haley, over my favorite day before."
The proud mama also recalled the moment she brought up exploring adoption with boyfriend Joel Schiffman and the reaction that made her realize she had "chosen the right man."
From Hoda's perspective, "I was 52 and I had thought about having kids for a long, long time." She told Schiffman to "take a day, take a week, take some time" before answering, but as Kotb explained, "He looked at me and he said, ‘I don't need a day.' Right then. I knew I had chosen the right man." And before the couple knew it, Haley was theirs forever!
When Ellen asked if wedding bells are in Hoda and Joel's future, she responded, "Maybe, we might. I feel like everything's great. He's Haley's dad. I'm Haley's mom. We're together. I feel like there's not a rush other than we're old, and we probably, if we're going to do it, we might as well do it. But I think it's fun like this. I don't mind it... We're enjoying our lives. Yeah, I think we're good this way."
