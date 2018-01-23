Bella Thorne and Friends Kicked Out of Hotel for Allegedly Smoking Pot

Bella Thorne may be having a little too much fun at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

After arriving in Park City over the weekend for the annual event, the actress was reportedly kicked out of a hotel.

According to Page Six, Bella and her entourage including boyfriend Mod Sun were removed from their room at the Park City Marriott after someone in the group was caught smoking marijuana.

"They were seen rushing out of the hotel hours before the premiere," a spy told the publication. "There were so many bags, they needed a trail car to carry them."

Reps for Bella and the hotel have not returned E! News' multiple requests for comment.