Grey's Anatomy Isn't Finished With Kim Raver Just Yet, Books Former Star for Another Season 14 Arc

We haven't seen the last of Teddy Altman.

E! News has confirmed that Grey's Anatomy is bringing back former star Kim Raver for a second batch of episodes this season, following her three-episode arc at the start of season 14. The exact amount of episodes she'll be returning for remains to be seen, but there's a pretty good chance she'll be back to follow-up on the flirting that went down between her and her former flame, the single-and-ready-to-mingle Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

After departing the series at the end of season eight, Raver was brought back into the mix thanks to the discovery that Owen's presumed-dead sister Megan (Abigail Spencer) wasn't actually deceased. As Owen brought Megan to Grey Sloan Memorial for the treatment she needed, Teddy stuck around for a bit to offer him some support.

TVLine first reported the news of Raver's return season 14 engagement.