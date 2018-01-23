How to Pronounce 2018 Oscar Nominees' Names: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and More

by Kendall Fisher | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 8:04 AM

The 2018 Oscar nominees have been announced, and now that we're nearing the end of awards season, it's about time we know how to pronounce some of the biggest stars' names.

Yes, you know exactly who we're talking about...

Best Actress nominee Saoirse Ronan—who's received many accolades this year stemming from her role in the Greta Gerwig-directed film Lady Bird—is at the top of the list, followed by her co-star and Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet, who's up for Best Actor.

In fact, at the 2018 SAG Awards, the duo chatted with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet during which a big point of discussion was the seemingly never-ending challenge of their name pronunciation.

Oscars 2018: Stars React to Their Nominations

Ronan admitted the weirdest name she's ever gotten was "Shelly," while Chalamet said someone once pronounced his last name as "Chairmont."

Needless to say, the struggle is real, which is why we're trying to put an end to it!

Launch the gallery above to learn how to pronounce all the most difficult Oscar nominees' names!

