Family Guy and The Nightmare Before Christmas Leaving Netflix in February 2018

FOX
The Rise of Iris West and Candice Patton: How The Flash’s Leading Lady Is Taking Charge On and Off Screen
FOX
Out with the old and in with the new!
On Tuesday, Netflix announced several original series—including Altered Carbon, Coach Snoop and Queer Eye—are scheduled to premiere in February 2018. The company is also adding several popular movie titles to its streaming library, including American Pie, Ella Enchanted, GoodFellas, Kill Bill Vols. 1 and 2, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Meet the Parents and Men in Black.
Luckily, subscribers still have eight days to watch the following movies and TV series:
Leaving 2/1
Brubaker
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone's Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
Disney Enterprises
Leaving 2/2
A Ballerina's Tale
Leaving 2/3
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Leaving 2/5
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Leaving 2/10
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
Leaving 2/11
A Little Bit of Heaven
Leaving 2/12
Honeymoon
Leaving 2/14
Family Guy: Season 1-8
Leaving 2/15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
Leaving 2/16
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
Leaving 2/17
Freakonomics
Leaving 2/19
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Leaving 2/20
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Leaving 2/21
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Leaving 2/24
Jane Got a Gun
Leaving 2/28
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1
Click here for a list of what's coming to Netflix in February 2018.