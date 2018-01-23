Aly Raisman: U.S. Olympic Committee Is "Not Acknowledging" Its Role in Larry Nassar "Mess"

In response, Raisman wrote on Twitter, "The Indy Star broke on August 4, 2016 after survivors courageously came forward sharing stories of sexual abuse and alleging organizational mishandling. The next day, the USOC said they wouldn't investigate (and even praised USAG's work in the area of sexual abuse)."

She continued, "For the past week, survivors came forward to courageously face a perpetrator of evil and share their painful stories. Many of them, myself included, claim the USOC is also at fault. Was the USOC there to 'focus on supporting the brave survivors'? No. Did they issue a statement then? Crickets…."

She then added, "Over the weekend, the USOC released a statement shamelessly taking credit for a few USAG resignations (note: not fired), as though they're addressing this problem. But they are still not acknowledging its role in this mess. ZERO accountability. It's like none of us were ever abused!"

In addition, she wrote, "If the board members had to go because they ‘have been focused on establishing that they did nothing wrong,' then the USOC must see fault. So what was the fault? And why just those three board members? How about the others, who either allowed them to do whatever they did wrong, or were so oblivious they didn't know it was happening? Either way, these—and any other changes—won't matter, until we know exactly what happened. Suggesting otherwise is dangerous to athletes."

She then concluded, "INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION! What's it going to take for you to do the right thing?"