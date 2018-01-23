Britney Spears Announces Piece of Me World Tour Dates in 2018

Randee St. Nicholas
Britney Spears is going global.
After ending her wildly successful Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve, the "Womanizer" singer announced Tuesday morning that she will soon be taking her act on the road. "I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK!" Spears told her 56.7 million Twitter followers. "See you guys this summer."
Here is Spears' complete list of summer tour dates:
7/12/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
7/13/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
7/15/18 Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT
7/17/18 Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, PA Sands
7/19/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ
7/20/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ
7/23/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
7/24/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
7/27/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
7/28/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
7/29/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
8/4/18 Brighton Pride in Brighton, UK
8/6/18 Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany
8/8/18 Smukfest in Skanderborg, Denmark
8/10/18 Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway
8/11/18 Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden
8/13/18 Sparkassenpark in Monchengladbach, Germany
8/15/18 Sportspaleis in Antwerp, Belgium
8/17/18 Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, UK
8/18/18 Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK
8/20/18 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland
8/22/18 SSE Hydro in Glasgow, UK
8/24/18 O2 Arena in London, England
Tickets for select cities in Europe are already on sale.
Tickets for Spears' North American tour dates will go on sale Jan. 26. Her last album, Glory—featuring the singles "Make Me..." and "Slumber Party"—came out in 2016.
After its 2013 premiere at The AXIS auditorium, located inside the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Britney: Piece of Me had been the crown jewel of Las Vegas entertainment. In its final year, Spears and her concert won four Best of Las Vegas Awards, including Best Resident Performer/Headliner, Best Production Show, Best Bachelorette Party and Best Bachelor Party.
Nine months ago, the pop star announced that her run would be coming to an end. "As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing," the "Gimme More" singer told E! News in a statement. "I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."
Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, previously hinted she might be touring Britney: Piece of Me. "Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward," Rudolph told The Las Vegas Review-Journal last year. "She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything."