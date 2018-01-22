See Team USA's 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremony Uniforms

Pyeongchang's freezing temperatures got nothing on Team USA, thanks to an opening ceremony uniform with a built-in heating component!

Ralph Lauren just unveiled the wearable (and patriotic!) piece of technology that U.S. athletes will rock for the 2018 Winter Olympics' opening ceremony, which is just a few weeks away.

Tucked within a red, white and blue parka and bomber jacket, the adjustable heaters are made from heat-conducting inks printed in the shape of an American flag. The flags are bonded to the jacket's interior and connected to a battery pack, which will keep Team USA members warm for up to 11 hours.