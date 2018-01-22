The Internet Is Convinced Miranda Lambert's Lyric Change Is All About Blake Shelton

Next time you see Miranda Lambert live, you may want to listen extra carefully.

In one of her first concerts as part of the Livin' Like Hippies tour, the country singer was singing her big hit "Little Red Wagon."

But while performing the track at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, one Twitter user captured video of what appears to be some new lyrics.

The song, which usually includes "I live in Oklahoma," were changed to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma."

What came next was the Internet thinking this had to relate somehow, someway to ex-husband Blake Shelton.