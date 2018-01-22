The Internet Is Convinced Miranda Lambert's Lyric Change Is All About Blake Shelton

R. Diamond/Getty Images for True Public Relations
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & More Music Stars Slay in Our Grammys Glambot Pose-Off: Vote for the Winner!
R. Diamond/Getty Images for True Public Relations
Next time you see Miranda Lambert live, you may want to listen extra carefully.
In one of her first concerts as part of the Livin' Like Hippies tour, the country singer was singing her big hit "Little Red Wagon."
But while performing the track at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, one Twitter user captured video of what appears to be some new lyrics.
The song, which usually includes "I live in Oklahoma," were changed to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma."
What came next was the Internet thinking this had to relate somehow, someway to ex-husband Blake Shelton.
As fans know, the pair lived in the famous state before they got divorced. And as Blake continues his romance with Gwen Stefani, the duo is often spotted in The Sooner State.
Despite the headlines thinking "shade" was thrown or this was a "diss," one Twitter user brought up a good point.
"It's a tongue-in-cheek lyric change because she doesn't live in Oklahoma anymore," one user shared online. "Is she supposed to keep singing that she lives in OK when she doesn't or stop singing a fan fave song? People are reading way too much into it."
Ultimately, Miranda has moved on from the divorce and continues to be happily in love with fellow musician Anderson East. As for what's to come this year, the country singer has a busy schedule that will take her across the country.
After the "Livin' Like Hippies" tour with Jon Pardi ends March 24, Miranda will hit the road with Little Big Town for The Bandwagon Tour that includes stops in 13 cities.
"Thank you Greenville, Orlando and Atlanta for an amazing first weekend of the Livin Like Hippies Tour!" Miranda recently shared on Instagram. "Singing country music is all I've ever wanted to do. You all make it possible. #livinlikehippiestour #firstweekend #countrymusic! #dreamersanddrinkers."