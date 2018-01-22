Candice Swanepoel Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 in Adorable Video: "My Boys"

Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes

It's a boy! 

Candice Swanepoel's little one, Anacã, is already showing some brotherly love to his younger brother as the South African model announced the sex of the newest addition to the family via Instagram.

The model, who announced her second pregnancy in December, shared a video of her 1-year-old kissing her growing belly, affectionately captioned, "My boys."

Swanepoel and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli will surely have their hands full with two little boys to take care of, but the South African model proved her dedication and determination when she walked in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in China—despite being pregnant!

And while her pregnant belly has continued to grow, Swanepoel continues to rock bikinis on the beach. Most recently, she and her fellow Angel Doutzen Kroes, were spotted out on a beach day in Brazil.

Last month, the 29-year-old was photographed showcasing her small baby bump in a string leopard-print bikini while out on the beach on the Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil.

Congratulations to Candice and her entire family!

