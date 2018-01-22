Here's How the 2018 Oscars Hope to Avoid Another Moonlight Mix-Up

Mon., Jan. 22, 2018

Warren Beatty, Moonlight, 2017 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Several steps have been taken to make sure every winner is announced correctly the first time around at the 2018 Oscars.

After taking blame for last year's snafu involving La La Land then Moonlight winning Best Picture, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) came up with new protocols for future shows.

PwC has banned the use of phones and social media backstage during the show in hopes that their employees will not be distracted when handling envelopes.

The two PwC employees responsible for mishandling the envelope have not been invited back to the Oscars.

In addition, as each envelope is handed off, both the presenters and a stage manager will confirm that it's the one that corresponds to the category they are about to present. For those who may not remember, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the Best Picture winner from a duplicate Best-Actress envelope that read "Emma Stone, La La Land" instead of a best-picture envelope that read "Moonlight."

"My nature, just as a person, is healthy paranoia," PwC's U.S. chairman Tim Ryan said in an interview to the Associated Press via the Los Angeles Times. "But I also know in my head that we haven't left any step undone. We owe that to the Academy. While I feel very, very good about all the work that's been done and the attention to detail that's in place, our job doesn't end until that curtain closes."

The countdown to the 2018 Oscars is officially on with nominations set to be announced tomorrow morning.

At the same time, some pop culture fans still can't seem to forget last year's viral moment.

"We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night's Oscar ceremony," the Academy previously shared. "We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances."

As they like to say, the show must go on!

