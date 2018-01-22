Maisie Williams Will Be a Bridesmaid in Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Wedding

Maisie Williams is dishing details on her Game of Thrones co-star and BFF Sophie Turner's wedding to Joe Jonas!

In an interview with Radio Times over the weekend, Williams was asked if she was trying to secure a bridesmaid position in Turner and the DNCE singer's future wedding.

"Oh, already got it," Williams replied. "Yeah, it's very, very exciting." She then added, "It's kind of bizarre though."

The 20-year-old, who plays Arya Stark, sister to Turner's Sansa Stark, on the hit HBO show, also revealed during the interview that Turner hasn't started the planning process for the wedding just yet.